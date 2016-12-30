The voice behind the Mummers Parade

Now there’s a book that looks at the colorful history of Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade and it comes from a very familiar voice.

"Philadelphia Mummers is a photo-driven book. It's a big picture look at the Mummers. It looks at who they are, how they work, the differences in the presentations and a little bit on the challenges and opportunities that have existed in the modern era, which is 1965 until now," said Philadelphia broadcasting icon Steve Highsmith.

Highsmith has been the parade host for nearly a quarter of a century.

"Covering the Mummers started as an assignment, as it does for most broadcasters and it took several years for me to really truly begin to appreciate this folk art and the celebration part of the Mummers and who the Mummers are."

So what took him so long to write the book?

"I always kept saying there's probably something here. I just never got around to doing it. And one day the publisher called me and said 'would you do it' and I signed a contract and therefore had to do it (laughs)."

Steve Highsmith will be back where he belongs this New Year's Day hosting the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade.