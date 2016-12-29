White Dog Cafe Hosts 29th Annual New Years Day Pajama Brunch

Posted 5:20 AM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 05:18AM, December 29, 2016

Tamas Szene, general manager at the White Dog Cafe, stopped by the PHL17 studio to tell us about their New Years Day brunch – and what you can expect this year.

For the past 29 years, the White Dog Cafe has been hosting its annual New Years Day Pajama brunch. What's the best part about it? You don't even have to get dressed! Customers and staff will be clad in their coziest pajamas for this family tradition. Roll out of bed and into the White Dog Cafe to enjoy some "hair of the dog" cocktails and mocktails. Choose from any of their delectable brunch options - and keep the New Year's celebration going.

