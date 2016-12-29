SugarHouse Casino Dealer Bob Bader looks forward to his 43rd Mummers Parade

Turning the corner on a New Year means something extra special at home and at work for an employee at SugarHouse Casino.

Bob Bader wakes up to do something he enjoys each day and something else he absolutely has loved doing every January first for more than four decades.

Bob Bader has been a dealer at SugarHouse for six years, but he's been a mummer for 43 years. Currently he plays saxophone in the Polish American String Band, but previously was a member of the Fralinger String band.

"It's funny here when people find out that you're a mummer. They love to talk to you about it. They love to find out how the experiences are. People want to do it at some time in their lives," said Bader.

He was just four years old when he was introduced to the mummers by his dad Albert Bader.

"If you grow up down here, it's in your blood. You wake up and you see your dad and your brothers, your uncles, your grandfather..."

Bader has family members in every division of the mummers. He says it's all about healthy competition and family fun, but he is hoping for win this New Year's Day.