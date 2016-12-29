Luke’s Lobster shells out some popular dishes to PHL17 Morning News crew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA - Luke's Lobster is a sustainable seafood chain founded in New York back in 2009, but their Philadelphia location is quite a hot spot for Rittenhouse tourists looking to catch some delicious and quick seafood.

Kristin Steger is the General Manager of Luke's Lobster in Philadelphia and met with PHL17's Matt Alba to explain some of the companies philanthropic efforts over the past six months.

Luke's Lobster serves seafood straight from the source, prepared pure and simple, without the filler. They pair the seafood with chowders and bisques, Maine-style sides, local desserts, natural sodas, and local microbrews (where the law lets them). The company says they choose partners who uphold their commitment to sourcing superior, sustainable ingredients and that they strive to support other small businesses, many of which are based in Maine or local to the cities where they’ve opened shacks.

For more information on Luke's Lobster Philly, click here.