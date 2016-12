Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Years is only days away, and you know what that means... the Mummers are back in action! The Whoa Phat Brass Band, led by Matt Kruc, stopped by the studio to give us a preview of what's to come for the New Years Day Mummer's Parade. The band, who perform with the Pirates in the Wench Brigade Division, will be marching on Sunday, January 1st.

Watch live coverage of the Mummers Parade starting at 8:00 am right here on PHL17.