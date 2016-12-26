Adopt a Pet: Meet Lorenzo!

Posted 8:23 AM, December 26, 2016, by

Meet Lorenzo! This little guy is about one year old. He was found on Christmas Eve in an abandoned house. Lorenzo is full of love and very active - playing with anyone and everyone. He is really well behaved and would be a great addition to any household! Let's help this adorable kitten find his forever home.

