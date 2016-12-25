Weekend Philler Christmas Spectacular Episode 2.0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this second holiday installment of Weekend Philler we check out the fancy holiday splendor at Longwood Gardens, get terrified by Krampus the Christmas Demon, give toys to tots with CZW Wrestling, give more toys to more tots with Oaks Integrated Care, visit the Walnut Street Theatre, dance party with Cozy Quarters Farm, and feature our favorite ghost of PHL17 Christmas Past in Running of the Santas. Wow that’s an action packed half hour!

Here are links to all the spots that we featured in this show:

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Got an idea for a Weekend Philler story? We'd love to hear it.