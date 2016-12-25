Weekend Philler Christmas Spectacular Episode 2.0

Posted 12:05 AM, December 25, 2016

In this second holiday installment of Weekend Philler we check out the fancy holiday splendor at  Longwood Gardens, get terrified by Krampus  the Christmas Demon, give toys to tots with CZW Wrestling, give more toys to more tots with Oaks Integrated Care,  visit the Walnut Street Theatre, dance party with Cozy Quarters Farm, and  feature our favorite ghost of PHL17 Christmas Past in Running of the Santas.  Wow that’s an action packed half hour!

