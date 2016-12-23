Running of the Schaeferclaus

If you’ve spent any time at all in video editing software, you’ve probably had the urge to do a funny version of Saturday Night Fever’s “Travolta Walk.” So we thought why not Santa?!

But not just any Santa, we used a, then, member of our Creative Services team. (He's since moved on to a competitor that has yet to utilize his full Santa potential on screen.) Anyway, the assignment was Running of the Santas, which if I am being honest, is a pretty ridiculous and fun, no holds barred kind of a day. So it seemed the perfect time to do our Travolta Saturday Night Fever idea. Chris Schaefer volunteered and the rest is now PHL17 folklore. Good Times!