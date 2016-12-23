Financial Resolutions for the New Year

If your 2017 New Year’s resolution includes balancing personal finances, we’ve got a way to keep you on track with your goals.

Ken, we are talking finances. Why do financial resolutions matter?

Ken Hevert: "Financial resolutions matter because, number one, it helps people get control over their personal finance. And number two, it makes people feel good that they're taking a step towards their own future."

What are some tips you may have for keeping these financial resolutions?

Ken Hevert: "The most important thing is that people take a step back and see where they stand. Financial goals can be big, they can be daunting. Break it down into small steps, write it down. Tell somebody so that they can hold you accountable. When you break it into small steps, and you communicate what you are up to and what you're going after, you're going to feel a lot better about your odds of achieving that goal."

What are your suggestions for people who have maybe made these financial resolutions, but can no longer keep them throughout the year?

Ken Hevert: "If you made a resolution and you're finding it difficult to stick with it, you can feel good about making a resolution. A lot of people don't. And the second thing is understand that this is an ongoing effort. Just because you are challenged now, does not mean that you aren't going to make progress nest year. But again, the most important thing is to focus on what matters the most, and then to break it down small steps, and have a plan. If you need help, talk to a financial professional and do some research on our website. There a lot of things that people can do to stick to their goals."