A cutting-edge Christmas tree for the eco-friendly

Many will be disposing of their Christmas trees soon and one Philadelphia-based company wants you to know there’s a sustainable alternative.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mio Culture began in 2001 after brothers Isaac and Jaime Salm combined their passions of industrial design and business. For the past fifteen years their company has been driven by green initiatives with local manufactures and recyclable products.

“I think for us it’s always been about common sense. We really can’t conceive of a situation where it’s logical to just you know create things that are gonna destroy our planet and destroy our society,” said Managing Director Isaac Salm.

This is where the Nomad System Christmas Tree comes in. Like a real tree, the Nomad stands at roughly 8 feet tall. Mio's kit includes the branches, stump, ornaments and a star. Staying true to their mission, it's made entirely out of recyclable cardboard from Carlisle, PA.

The parts can also be used for other decorative value making the market price $150.

"Very few trees can you say that you store them underneath your bed and not create a big mess. It’s just really funky. I love it," continued Isaac.

The tree only takes a few minutes to assemble.

“The idea behind the tree was in a way that by making it out of recycled cardboard we’re eliminating the need for chopping down real trees,”said Creative Director Jaime Salm.

The brothers recently created their first Mio Menorah.