Last Minute Shopper? You’re in Luck!

Something for everyone, at every price point this holiday season. Our Chandler Lutz spoke with lifestyle expert, Cheryl Kramer Kaye, on some perfect holiday gifts.

Gifts for everyone in the family. Cheryl, you are here with us this morning to talk about the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on our list.

"I have loads of goodies. Let's start with the ones for the beauty junkie in your life, Burt's Bees. They have lip colors and BB creams, gorgeous makeup, lipsticks, tinted oils, gloss lip crayons. And they all have different amounts of pigment and sheen, but they are all natural and super hydrating, really important this time of year. And, of course, they all look great with a beautiful complexion, that is where the BB cream comes in. It is lightweight, it gives you even toned skin, it looks firmer and less lines, something I love. The lip products are $8.99 and the BB cream is $14.99, and you can find them at drugstores or at burtsbees.com. Get those stockings stuffed!

Next up, for the hair obsessed loved one on your list, is the Infinity by Conair, 3Q Dryer. This one is a game changer. It has 70% more air pressure than most dryers, and it blows at a lower temperature. So, you are getting all the blow dry without the damage. It is fantastic. Plus, it has ionic and ceramic technologies to make your hair less shiny, less frizzy. And, it has reduced noise so that you can hear yourself think while you are blow drying your hair. So, this baby is built to last so it is a great investment of $99.99, and you can find it at drugstores and mass retailers.

I always like to get fragrance as a gift for people. I have some wonderful sets. There is the Jennifer Lopez one that has J.Lo Glow Eau De Toilette and J. Love Eau De Parfum. It has sensual and exotic notes. Or, for he playful girl in your life, there is a three piece set from Katy Perry's Mad Love. And then, for the man's man, the Stetson holiday collection with three classically manly scents, and the coolest thing about all of these is that they are $20 a kit, and they are available at Walgreens.

And last, when you can't figure out what to do, I would suggest going to Cratejoy, this has

box subscription sets for every single person on your list, every hobby, every style, everything you can think of. From bath salts to a monthly book or a tea set. I am absolutely loving it. Cratejoy.com."