Where can I watch the Mummers Stream Live on New Year’s Day?

We’re glad you asked! On January 1 beginning at 9am EST, you can use this link to web stream the entire Mummers Parade live from Philadelphia. Then beginning at 8pm EST you can use that same link to stream the Fancy Brigade from the Conventions center. We will also have intermittent exclusive Facebook Live Coverage through the day. (FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK)

Every year we stream the parade to viewers in all 50 states and over 100 countries worldwide. Last year was our record with 120 countries coming online to check out Philadelphia on Mummers Day. If you have friends abroad, please send them this link!

We expect thousands and thousands of streamers that day. Stream performance may vary from user to user but the feed we send out is optimized by our team of IT specialists.

Here are some other stream tips:

Make sure your browse/operating system is up to date, clear your browser of cookies and temp internet files, turn off devices that may compete for bandwidth. It’s also helpful to reboot your system if you have not rebooted in a while.

If you have been streaming for a long time and experience buffering problems, try refreshing.