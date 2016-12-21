Amy Schumer buys back family farm as gift for father

Posted 11:55 AM, December 21, 2016, by
amy1

LOS ANGELES — Amy Schumer gave her father an early holiday gift by buying back the farm her family once owned.

Schumer posted to Instagram on Monday of her delivering the news to her father on a video call.

She also posted a video of herself walking through a cornfield on the farm when she was a child.

“We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him,” she wrote in the caption.

She didn’t say where the farm is located. In 2013, the comedian told The New York Times that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.

Today I bought my father's farm back.

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s