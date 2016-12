× 2017 Mummers Parade Brochure

Download the same brochure we hand out at the Mummers Parade Here! The 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade brochure which includes insight into this year’s New Year’s Day festivities, themes, parade route and more.

Includes a map of all Septa stops for avoiding the traffic and getting to and from the Mummers Parade via train!