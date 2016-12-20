Prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis During Your Holiday Travel

The holiday season calls for hours spent traveling so it is important to be aware of the potential health dangers and how to prevent them. Dr. Charles Dietzek of the Vein and Vascular Institute visits with prevention tips and the signs and symptoms to look out for this holiday season!

Deep Vein Thrombosis can start as blood clots in the legs and are caused by lack of movement and decreased blood flow. These blood clots can travel to various life-threatening areas of your body like your lungs or heart and can cause death. Important symptoms to look for are pain, swelling, discoloration, or hot skin.

Prevention can start as simple as doing foot pumps, ankle spins, and avoiding crossing your legs.