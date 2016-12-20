PHL17 Announces 25th Mummers Broadcast with the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA – Tuesday, December 20, 2016 – PHL17 is excited to announce its coverage of the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day. This marks the 25th Mummers broadcast on PHL17. Starting at 8:00 AM, the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade will kick off with Breakfast with the Mummers, hosted by Jennifer Lewis-Hall, Jason Lee, and Matt Alba LIVE from the studios of PHL17 Morning News. At 9:00 AM, Breakfast with the Mummers will continue from 15th and Market Street until the parade begins at 9:30 AM.

Returning this year is Mummers Hall of Famer, Steve Highsmith, who will anchor coverage of the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade. Joining Steve is 6abc’s Alicia Vitarelli and Sharrie Williams, PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall, Jason Lee, and Matt Alba, and appearances by Pierre Robert, Judge Jacob Hart, Wendy Hamilton, and Bob Shannon.

In primetime at 8:00 PM, PHL17 will broadcast LIVE String Band results. Immediately following will be the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Fancy Brigade Finale from 8:05 PM to 10:00 PM, hosted by 6abc’s Alicia Vitarelli at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. After the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Fancy Brigade Finale, viewers can tune in to Action News at 10 on PHL17 for the announcement of all division winners.

Fans from around the world will be able to watch the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade live starting at 9:00 AM at http://phl17.com/live/. This is a great opportunity for Mummers enthusiasts outside of the Philadelphia area to take part in this unique tradition. In addition to the live stream, PHL17 will be posting photos and videos regularly on New Year’s Day on PHL17.com, as well as Facebook Live updates throughout the day.

Fans can also participate in the SugarHouse Casino Viewers’ Choice Poll where they will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite String Band and Fancy Brigade performance. Voters can enter online at PHL17.com where polls will open at 5:00 PM on New Year’s Day. Polls will close on Sunday, January 8th, 2017.

The Mummers Parade has been in Philadelphia for over 100 years and has been the most watched television program in the region on New Year’s Day, averaging a 7.1 household rating* over the twenty-five years it has been broadcast on PHL17.

Please find PHL17’s New Year’s Day Program Schedule below:

New Year’s Day Program Schedule

8:00 AM – SugarHouse Casino Breakfast with the Mummers

9:30 AM – 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade

5:00 PM – Person of Interest

6:00 PM – Elementary

7:00 PM – Two and a Half Men

7:30 PM – The Big Bang Theory

8:00 PM – Live String Band Results

8:05 PM – SugarHouse Casino Fancy Brigade Finale

10:00 PM – Action News at 10 on PHL17