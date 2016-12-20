Holiday Gifts For Your Tech-Hungry Family

Shopping for a savvy youngster or a comic book fan? We’ve got you covered.

Jennifer, with all of the smart technology out there a lot of consumers get confused on what is the most functional so as a tech expert what are your go-tos?

"Well wearables are hot again this holiday season, starting with Samsung's two different models of Gear S3. Start with this rugged frontier model with LD connectivity. It lets you make and receive calls, texts, and other alerts without your phone. You can do it all right from the watch alone. Or the iconic classic with Bluetooth connectivity. Also Samsung Pay lets you pay from your wrist and both watches have built in GPS and military grade durability.

For the youngsters on your list, the Toca TV is an interactive app subscription service with thousands of hand picked and carefully curated videos for kids ages five to nine. It is 100% ad-free and safe and easy to use, monthly subscriptions start at less than five dollars.

For that gift that keeps on giving, Sleep Number recently launched the It bed. The company calls it a revolution in the world of smart beds because it combines comfort information about how you sleep and connectivity. Go to itbed.com for more.

Geeks, gamers, and comic book fans on your holiday list will love this Lootcrate. It is a monthly mystery subscription box that delivers epic and exclusive collectibles and apparel from favorite pop culture brands like Avengers, Deadpool, and Assassin's Creed. You get at least $45 worth of stuff in every crate for less than $20 a month.

It is a must to protect all your shiny new devices from online threats with Kaspersky Total Security 2017. It helps safeguard your privacy, money and identity across PC, Mac, and Android devices.

Last but not least, I love this for a gift. Geno 2.0 Next Generation from National Geographic and Helix gives us facts about the unique migratory of our ancestors, where they lived and how we came to be and who and where we are. You can get the kits on helix.com for less than $150.

For more information on everything that I talked about here, go to funknews.com/jolly."