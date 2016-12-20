Holiday Dinner Made Easy

Christmas is less than one week away and if you’re preparing your holiday dinner, we have some tips to make it quick and easy.

Getting a healthy and delicious meal on the table can be challenging, but there is a new option to make it a little easier just in time for the holidays.

Hosting your loved ones for a holiday feast doesn't mean you have to spend hours preparing and cooking. Celebrity Chef and Head Judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America Donatella Arpaia's go to recipe to feed a crowd is vegetable fried rice.

"They'll have your veggies ready to eat in less than a minute. Farm fresh vegetables, made in America, sweet corn Libby's, sweet peas, Libby's mixed vegetables we have a whole variety and variety is fun because my husband doesn't like peas, my son likes corn so to get variety on the table is really important."

