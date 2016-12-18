Weekend Philler Christmas Spectacular Episode 112

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this holiday installment of Weekend Philler we visit the Walnut Theater for a Christmas Carol, deep dive with Adventure Aquarium's Scuba Santa, drink and jog with Running of the Santas, meet Toy Designer David Wilkinson, see Toy World Exhibit at NJ State Museum, check out a North Pole Village Collection, have breakfast with Santa at King of Prussia Fire Hall and finally drink some brews at Atco Brewing Comany's Ugly Sweater Party. Wow that's an action packed half hour!

