2017 Mummers Parade Order of March and Themes
The 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade is just a few weeks away and the city has released the order the various Mummers groups will appear in the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade. You can click on any group below and be taken to their PHL17 archive for that group that will contain many years of photos and videos. The parade starts at 9am on January 1st, 2017 and will flow as follows.
Fancy Division
Wench Division
- Americans Wench Brigade
- O’Malley Wench Brigade
- Pirates Wench Brigade
- Saints Wench Brigade
- Cara Liom Wench Brigade
- Oregon Wench Brigade
- Bryson Wench Brigade
- Riverfront Wench Brigade
- Froggy Carr Wench Brigade
Comic Division
String Band Division
- Avalon String Band “Mumberjacks”
- Duffy String Band “Tune-A-Fish”
- Ferko String Band “We Stand as ONE”
- South Philadelphia String Band “Awaken the Dragon”
- Uptown String Band “Mr. Future”
- Pennsport String Band “Tiki Island Jungle Jivin'”
- Broomall String Band “Clown town Showdeo”
- Durning String Band “Gnome Sweet Gnome”
- Hegeman String Band “The Golden Gala”
- Aqua String Band “Mine Blown!”
- Quaker City String Band “Winter Is Coming”
- Fralinger String Band “Spellbinding”
- Woodland String Band “Carnival: Primeiro De Janeiro”
- Polish American String Band “Villianville UpEvil”
- Greater Overbrook String Band “Mum Potion #9”
- Greater Kensington String Band “The Band, The Myth, The Legend”
Fancy Brigades
- Purple Magic “Speak Easy”
- Clevemore Fancy Brigade “Oh Those Places You’ll Go”
- Avenuers Fancy Brigade “Steam Punk”
- 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade “The New Fire Ceremony”
- Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade “Toys”
- Jokers Fancy Brigade “Day of the Dead Celebration”
- Golden Crown Fancy Brigade “Raindance”
- Spartans Fancy Brigade “Tropical Island, Protectors of the Vibrant Utopia”
- Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade “The Phantoms Masquerade”
- South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade “It’s All in your Mime”
- Downtowners Fancy Brigade “RIO Festival of Animals”
- Saturnalian Fancy Brigade “The Gangs of New York”
