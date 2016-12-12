Users complain Facebook is republishing old photos without permission
One day after Facebook rolled out the annual Year in Review feature, users are complaining that the social networking site is reposting old photos and posts to their timelines, without their permission.
PCMag reported on the apparent glitch Friday, and received this statement from a Facebook spokesperson, “We are aware of this and are investigating.”
One person asked the Facebook Help Community, “Last night a series of old pictures I had posted on FB, re-posted and attributed it to me … wasn’t me. Is it possible this was a glitch or error? Or was I hacked?”
Another wrote, “My daughter noticed that old pictures of mine are randomly posting one after another. I did not repost these pictures anywhere to my facebook.”
Other confused Facebook users tweeted:
The year 2016 can’t end soon enough for many, and it hasn’t been a great one for Facebook, either, which has been embroiled in an ongoing fake news scandal.
Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claim in early November that “more than 99% of what people see is authentic (and) only a very small amount is fake news and hoaxes,” the social media company has landed at the center of debates over false reports.
Just last month, Facebook also mistakenly announced the deaths of many users (including Zuckerberg’s) with flowery memorial messages that appeared above profiles.
1 Comment
louis11725
makes me sort of glad I am not with facebook any more