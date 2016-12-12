× Users complain Facebook is republishing old photos without permission

One day after Facebook rolled out the annual Year in Review feature, users are complaining that the social networking site is reposting old photos and posts to their timelines, without their permission.

PCMag reported on the apparent glitch Friday, and received this statement from a Facebook spokesperson, “We are aware of this and are investigating.”

One person asked the Facebook Help Community, “Last night a series of old pictures I had posted on FB, re-posted and attributed it to me … wasn’t me. Is it possible this was a glitch or error? Or was I hacked?”

Another wrote, “My daughter noticed that old pictures of mine are randomly posting one after another. I did not repost these pictures anywhere to my facebook.”

Other confused Facebook users tweeted:

@facebook reposted 3 of my old posts today about hour ago without any action on my part, others are experiencing same issue @sherylsandberg — Frank Quattrone (@FrankQuattrone) December 9, 2016

@facebook Stuff I've posted on my FB account is getting automatically reposted. Is there a glitch? #fixit — Tim Herrera (@RTimHerrera) December 9, 2016

@facebook after update this morning my account reposted several pics like new! What's up? @technewstodaytv any ideas? — John D. Hawkins (@jdhawkins76) December 9, 2016

has any one had old post reposted but was not you doing it on Facebook ? — K & H Carriages (@petrakis1410) December 9, 2016

@facebook I updated the iOS app last night and it has since reposted dozens of old posts like they were new ones all by itself. — Mike (@nauernotmauer) December 9, 2016

For some reason Facebook is re-posting some old posts!! I guess just egnore them!😏🤔 — Karen Gaither (@Karen22g) December 9, 2016

Weird Facebook bug. A bunch of my old pics got reposted. Hmmm. — John Sheehan (@dumbnose) December 9, 2016

Hey @facebook, why are you suddenly reposting my old photos after the last iOS update? Like to do that myself when I think it's fitting. Tnx — Melle Kramer (@MelleKramer) December 9, 2016

The year 2016 can’t end soon enough for many, and it hasn’t been a great one for Facebook, either, which has been embroiled in an ongoing fake news scandal.

Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claim in early November that “more than 99% of what people see is authentic (and) only a very small amount is fake news and hoaxes,” the social media company has landed at the center of debates over false reports.

Just last month, Facebook also mistakenly announced the deaths of many users (including Zuckerberg’s) with flowery memorial messages that appeared above profiles.