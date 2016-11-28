Researchers expect pumpkin spice craze to bring in about a half billion dollars this Fall

The seasonal favorite pumpkin spice is back and a number of businesses in our area are taking advantage of the Fall favorite.

The pumpkin flavor is estimated to bring in about a half billion dollars this Fall.

"Pumpkin is a flavor that has a lot of appeal both by it's own virtue and also by nostalgia sake. It definitely evokes a sense of season and when you can incorporate that into a flavor profile you have something people just go nuts for," said General Manager of 2nd Story Brewing Company Morgan Marshall.

According to Marshall, American brewers have been using pumpkin as an ingredient long before the pumpkin spice latte craze.

Businesses have even incorporated the PSL trend into fashion and beauty. Suede Salon and Spa in Marlton, NJ offers pumpkin spice highlights to clients looking for a change during the Fall.

"A lot of clients want to come in and get something a little different for when the season change and when they see the leaves change and their surroundings change they tend to want to go a little warmer," said colorist Sherri Pirollo.

While some food insiders believe the pumpkin spice trend is over, businesses say otherwise.

Is pumpkin still the flavor that rules Fall?