Thanksgiving Day Shopping Options

Thanksgiving Day is a time for family and giving thanks, but last minute shoppers who need to grab the missing ingredient for the turkey need to know where to go… PHL17’s Chandler Lutz was live at Whole Foods in Center City, Philadelphia this morning with the details.

There are many major retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day, including large supermarket chains such as Aldi, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, MOM's Organic Market, Sam's Club, Trader Joe's and The Fresh Market. Thanksgiving Day is a federal holiday, therefore all federal and state government buildings will be closed today as well as post offices and banks. Regular schedule will resume tomorrow on Black Friday.