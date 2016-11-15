IN FOCUS: Animal Awareness & Conservation at the Philadelphia Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Philadelphia Zoo is America’s oldest zoo in the country. It is home to 1,300 animals, many of them rare or endangered and we talk about the zoo’s 42-acres of garden space and new animal exploration trail experience – Zoo360. Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall's guests include Kristen Waldron, Philadelphia Zoo Director of Conservation, Education and Integration as well as Dani Hogan, Philadelphia Zoo School Programs Coordinator. Dewey the spectacled owl also joins us as well as Tank the 9-banded armadillo and Bob the sub-Saharan African lizard as we learn more about animals from all over the world. Other topics discussed on the show include the zoo’s efforts to raise awareness in local schools and throughout the Delaware Valley by visiting schools and bringing animals students can interact with. We also learn more about green initiatives to preserve the world’s forests which are habitats for many of these animals, as well as information about highly endangered lowland gorillas often sought after by poachers. In addition we’ll talk about the baby boom at the zoo, specifically baby Amani born in August to 22-year old mom Honi and dad, Motuba. Guests share ways that viewers can adopt a pet as well as volunteer. In Focus airs Saturday morning at 6:30 AM on PHL17.

