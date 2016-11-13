Weekend Philler Episode 109

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey Weekend Philler fans! In this weeks episode it's time to make the donuts with Deluxe Italian Bakery, sample Pork Roll Porter with Flying Fish Brewing Company, Say goodbye to an iconic part of 30th Street Station, Check out the country living fair with Batsto Citizens Committee / Historic Batsto Village, I.M. Walrus Soaps, Renegade Cloggers, juggle with the Philadelphia Jugglers Club, play video games with Damien Nichols, slither around the studio with EastCoast Reptile SuperExpos and Save the Mums and Mutts with out good friend Megan McFarland. Thanks for classing up this week's Weekend Philler!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

You can find links to the individual Weekend Philler segments here.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Got an idea for a Weekend Philler story? We'd love to hear it.

x

This episode originally aired as Weekend Philler Episode 9.