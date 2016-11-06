Weekend Philler Episode 108

Weekend Philler Episode 8 features; a behind the scenes look at the life of Miss New Jersey, Karate School with local legend Dennis Nackord, Professor Ouch’s Odditorium and Bizarre Bazaar, music mentor Bob Bowling of Bob Bowling Audio, Bianca's Bike Tours, Ride Ataxia with Kyle Bryant and Bunny Time with Lillian, Violet, Bella. For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.
This episode originally aired as Weekend Philler Episode 8.