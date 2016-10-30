Weekend Philler Episode 107 – Halloween Spooktacular!

Welcome to Weekend Philler's first ever Halloween Episode. And we have such sights to show you-- sights like; Pennhurst Asylum, Fort Mifflin, Laurel Hill Cemetery, South Jersey Pumpkin Show, Terror Behind the Walls and look back at the one and only Dr. Shock - Let There Be Fright in the Night! Full disclosure? Theme episodes are hard because we shoot Philler weeks in advance. But we were able to get a great show starring some local faves.
You can catch Weekend Philler every Saturday night at 11:30pm on PHL17. The show is about people just like you, all over the Delaware Valley. Got an idea for a story? We'd love to hear it.
- Pennhurst Asylum
- Terror Behind The Walls: What's Your Day Job
- Laurel Hill Cemetery
- South Jersey Pumpkin Show
- Weekend Game Show
This episode originally aired as Weekend Philler Episode 7.