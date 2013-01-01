Internships at PHL17

At PHL17, we offer interns a hands-on opportunity to apply the lessons learned in the classroom. Our size allows interns to receive one on one attention from our experienced broadcast professionals. The program offers students broad exposure to the daily operations of a local television station. Come prepared to work hard, learn a lot, and have fun!

Internships Semester Dates:

SPRING SEMESTER: January – May

SUMMER SEMESTER: June – August

FALL SEMESTER: September – December

Internships are available in the departments listed below:

PHL17 Morning News

Students will have an opportunity to gain a wide range of experience while interning in the News Department. There is no coffee making here, we barely have time to drink it! Primarily Interns work closely with our producers and on-air talent to get the show ready each morning. They are considered another resource to get the job done both in-house and out on the streets. In the field, they can observe photojournalists working to get all the important pictures for TV news. On many assignments the interns will function as field producers, conducting interviews at press conferences and other events, Interns can also shadow reporters to learn what it takes to put together a story for PHL17 Morning News and PHL17’s In Focus. At the station, Interns will help contact news sources, gather information, research stories, set up interviews, respond to breaking news as well as handle clerical duties. Other opportunities in the newsroom exist for those who are interested in learning more about writing, directing, producing and editing. Students can shadow professionals throughout their day to learn more about these aspects of television production. Strong communication and people skills and the ability to “multi-task” under deadline pressure are necessary abilities for Interns to possess to intern in the newsroom.

Sales

Interns in the Sales Department play an important role in promoting the station image to the advertising community by assisting the account executives, sales management, the research director , and the traffic department . A student interested in the sales and marketing arena will learn to use many effective tools when selling television advertising. Students will learn to develop presentation materials, read rating books, research relevant market competitors and assist in the production of effective sales pitches. Students will accompany sales management and account executives on sales calls. After a semester in the Sales Department, a student will have a strong understanding of what it takes to sell and exactly how it is done.

Graphic Art



This internship lets you get your work on television, transit, magazines, and billboards. We look for a dedicated student with working knowledge of the programs After Effects, Illustrator, and Photoshop. You will assist with the creation of motion graphics, print campaigns, web art, and even outdoor designs. This is a great opportunity and offers experience and a chance to build your portfolio with real world examples. Web Design responsibilities include assisting in the writing, editing, and all phases of producing a website. Candidates should be familiar with Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver and Flash as well as social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

How to Apply:

To apply for an internship at PHL17, please visit www.tribunemedia.com/careers, scroll down to the bottom, choose “Philadelphia” as your location and hit search.

To get the most out of your internship, we request that you be available to work no less than 12 hours a week with a maximum of 32 hours/wk. Internships at PHL17 are awarded on a first come, first served basis. Applications are accepted up to six months in advance of the start of the semester.